Argentina go up 3-0 vs. Croatia on Julian Alvarez’s second goal [VIDEO]

Lionel Messi might get all the headlines for Argentina, but it’s been the Julian Alvarez show in the 2022 World Cup semifinal against Croatia. The forward forced a penalty to give Argentina their first goal and added one more of his own before the half. His second goal of the game gives Argentina a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead over Croatia.

JULIAN ALVAREZ AGAIN



THREE for Argentina pic.twitter.com/Zdt4JW3EBi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

Alvarez has been all over the place for Argentina in this match, testing Croatia’s back line in many ways. This goal was much easier for Alvarez than his first one, as Messi did most of the setup work here. Once again, Argentina took advantage on a counter despite not having a numbers advantage. All three goals in this match have happened as a result of Argentina’s counter attack.

It looks like Argentina and Messi are going to play in the final barring unforeseen events. The legend has a date with destiny in his last World Cup match ever.