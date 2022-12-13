Deandre Ayton OUT Tuesday vs. Rockets with ankle injury

Update: Ayton has been ruled out for the rest of Tuesday’s game with an ankle injury.

Suns say Deandre Ayton (left ankle) and Cam Payne (right foot) both will not return to tonight's game — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) December 14, 2022

The Phoenix Suns have been thoroughly outworked by the Houston Rockets Tuesday, facing a 54-35 deficit at halftime. It might be even worse for the Suns as center Deandre Ayton appeared to suffer an ankle injury before halftime. He limped to the locker room just before the break.

Broadcast just showed Deandre Ayton limping to the locker room after tweaking his ankle. It's gone from bad to worse to downright ugly — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) December 14, 2022

Here’s the play where Ayton could’ve potentially sustained the injury.

Deandre Ayton and Kevin Porter Jr. collided here on this play pic.twitter.com/XE543s8mik — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) December 14, 2022

Despite Ayton’s poor showing in the first half, this is not a good development for the Suns. They are already without Devin Booker, who is dealing with a hamstring injury that the team says is considered day-to-day. Ayton already suffered an ankle injury earlier this year and missed a few games, so the team might be extra cautious with this one. We’ll know more after the halftime break.

If Ayton can’t go, Torrey Craig, Dario Saric and Bismack Biyombo would round out Phoenix’s frontcourt rotation. Jock Landale would also be in the mix.