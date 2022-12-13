 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Deandre Ayton OUT Tuesday vs. Rockets with ankle injury

The big man limped to the locker room before halftime.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Phoenix Suns v Houston Rockets
Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets on December 13, 2022 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: Ayton has been ruled out for the rest of Tuesday’s game with an ankle injury.

The Phoenix Suns have been thoroughly outworked by the Houston Rockets Tuesday, facing a 54-35 deficit at halftime. It might be even worse for the Suns as center Deandre Ayton appeared to suffer an ankle injury before halftime. He limped to the locker room just before the break.

Here’s the play where Ayton could’ve potentially sustained the injury.

Despite Ayton’s poor showing in the first half, this is not a good development for the Suns. They are already without Devin Booker, who is dealing with a hamstring injury that the team says is considered day-to-day. Ayton already suffered an ankle injury earlier this year and missed a few games, so the team might be extra cautious with this one. We’ll know more after the halftime break.

If Ayton can’t go, Torrey Craig, Dario Saric and Bismack Biyombo would round out Phoenix’s frontcourt rotation. Jock Landale would also be in the mix.

