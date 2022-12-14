Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

We have made it to Week 15 of the NFL season. Depending on your league settings, this could be the first week of your fantasy football playoffs. Even if you are still making a playoff push, the season is winding down, and it is as important as ever to maximize the potential of your lineups. With that in mind, here is how we are handling the running back position in non-PPR Week 15 fantasy football leagues.

Injury news

Mike Boone, Dameon Pierce and Rhamondre Stevenson all suffered ankle injuries and were unable to finish their games. Tennessee Titans backup running back Dontrell Hilliard was carted off with a neck injury.

Jeff Wilson Jr. picked up a hip injury and was ruled out at halftime of his game. If he is unable to go, Raheem Mostert would get a big uptick in work.

Bye weeks

Good news, bye weeks are over for the 2022 season! Every play will be available if healthy.

Streaming options

Rex Burkhead is going to be a top streaming option this week. Pierce is expected to miss at least Week 15, but it could be more. The Houston Texans' offense is simply not good, but Burkhead could be in line for more work.

Isiah Pacheco has cemented himself atop the running backs for the Kansas City Chiefs. Don’t overthink this one, and start him in Week 15. Cam Akers has a good matchup with the Los Angeles Rams against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. Even with a new quarterback under center, feel confident in starting him this week.

Week 15 fantasy football standard RB rankings