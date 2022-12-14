Fantasy football WR rankings for standard leagues in Week 15

We have made it to Week 15 of the NFL season. This could be the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, depending on your league’s settings. As the season is winding down, it remains imperative that you maximize the potential for your lineups. With that in mind, here is how we are handling wide receivers in Week 15 fantasy football lineups.

Injuries

Tyler Boyd dislocated his finger early in the game and was unable to return. Teammate Tee Higgins was questionable for the game but ended up being active. He only played the first snap due to a hamstring injury and apparently wasn’t even supposed to do that, according to coaches.

Tyreek Hill was dealing with an ankle issue but was able to finish the game on Sunday. New York Jets wideout Corey Davis was ruled out early with a head injury. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel scored a rushing touchdown in the game but was carted off with an ankle injury and is likely to miss this week.

Streaming options

Joshua Palmer is proving to be a role player for the Los Angeles Chargers. Even with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams active, he saw six targets and brought in four of them for 53 yards. This week, he gets the Tennessee Titans defense giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Minnesota Vikings this week. Their defense is giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Alec Pierce saw eight targets in the team’s last game before their bye in Week 14 so could use that momentum to be a factor again this week.

Week 15 fantasy football standard WR rankings