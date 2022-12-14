Tight end standard rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

Week 15 of the NFL season is here. Depending on your league settings, this could be the first week of fantasy football playoffs. Tight end is one of the more streamed positions, so you need to look at the matchups to maximize the potential for your lineups. With that in mind, here is how we are approaching the tight end position in Week 15 standard fantasy football lineups.

Injury news

The tight end position is relatively healthy heading into this week. Barring any unexpected injuries during practice this week, tight ends should be good to go.

Bye weeks

None! Week 14 saw all of the bye weeks wrapped up, so if a player is healthy, he will likely be active.

Streaming options

Greg Dulcich of the Denver Broncos should be in line for a great game. The offense has sputtered this season, but you play your tight ends against the Arizona Cardinals. Dulcich should have a solid outing and should remain in your lineups.

Dawson Knox has taken a backseat in the Buffalo Bills offense but has a good matchup this week. The Miami Dolphins defense is giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, so Knox should be a good play this week.

Tyler Conklin has had a rollercoaster season but has a good matchup against the Detroit Lions no matter the quarterback under center.

Week 15 fantasy football standard TE rankings