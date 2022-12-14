‘65’ teaser trailer has Adam Driver fighting off dinosaurs on distant island

We’ve all been used to battling dinosaurs on planet earth with the likes of the Jurassic Park franchise. What happens when a distant planet in space turns back the clock, and you’re the only inhabitant? This is the premise A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods present in the directors' chair with 65 starring Adam Driver. The film's official synopsis has those Quiet Place vibes mixed with a search-and-rescue.

“After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills quickly discovers he’s stranded on Earth...65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.

65 is scheduled to hit theaters on March 10, 2023. Check out the trailer below. The film is also produced by horror legend Sam Raimi and features music from Danny Elfman.