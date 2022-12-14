Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, December 14

The NBA has 10 games on the slate for Wednesday night, starting at 7 p.m. ET with the last game tipping at 10 p.m. as the Timberwolves and Clippers wrap up the night. Ahead of tonight’s action, we’re going over some of our favorite player prop bets with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bam Adebayo over 10.5 rebounds vs. Thunder (-115)

Adebayo has been having a standout season regardless of the inconsistency the Heat have shown in their results. He’s averaging a career-high 20.8 points along with an impressive 9.5 rebounds per game through 26 games so far. Through his last four games, he’s pulled down double-digit rebounds in three of those, averaging 12.75 rpg in that stretch, most recently with a season-high 17 boards against the Pacers on Monday. Oklahoma City has allowed an average of 56.7 rebounds per game from their opponents, good for the worst mark in the league. That should give Adebayo plenty of room to dominate on the glass tonight.

Julius Randle over 25.5 points vs. Bulls (-110)

Randle has averaged 22.3 points per game throughout the season so far, but that’s bumped up to 27.2 through the five games he’s played in December so far. His lowest mark this month came against the Cavs when he only put up 18, but he’s totaled at least 24 in each of his other four games. The Knicks are on a roll, winning their last four games straight while the Bulls have struggled to find consistency through their last stretch of games. Expect Randle to put in a solid performance tonight at United Center.

Anfernee Simons over 3.5 threes vs. Spurs (-120)

Simons has been on fire this season, averaging a career-high 4.0 threes made per game through his 25 appearances so far. Through his last five, he’s found three games with at least five threes made, and now the Blazers will be going up against the Spurs who allow an average of 12.7 three pointers per game from their opponents. Expect Simons to hit a good amount from downtown against San Antonio as the Spurs find themselves struggling a bit with their perimeter defense.