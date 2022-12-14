NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, December 14

The NBA has a full schedule with 10 games on the slate for Wednesday night. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors, $5,000

DiVincenzo has had four straight games with at least 20 fantasy points at DraftKings, but his most recent effort turned in 34.25 DKFP in their loss to the Bucks. Even when he’s not scoring a lot of points on the floor, he’s still turning in some great fantasy production from rebounds and assists. He’s averaged 7.75 rebounds through his last four outings, while averaging 3.0 assists and 9.0 points per game in that stretch as well. At $5k against the Pacers tonight, DiVincenzo should turn in a decent amount of points without hurting your salary cap too much.

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings, $4,600

Murray has had a stretch of solid performances as he logged at least 27.5 DKFP in three of his last four games. His average of 23.8 DKFP per game through that stretch is a step up from his season-long average of 21.1 as the rookie continues to impress. He’ll be going up against the Raptors, who sit in ninth place in the Eastern conference after losing three of their last four outings. Murray’s most recent performance saw him score just three points from the floor against the 76ers, marking his first single-digit performance since November 25.

Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls, $3,800

While Williams has been anything but consistent throughout the season, he’s definitely showed some of that through his last four outings as he’s been in fantastic form. He’s turned in an average of 22.7 DKFP through that stretch, averaging 11.25 points from the floor as well. He brings a decent amount of upside at a great price, and even though the red-hot Knicks are in town, his low price tag should be worth the risk of adding him to your roster.