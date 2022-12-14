Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Bulls on Wednesday

The New York Knicks (14-13) will take on the Chicago Bulls (11-15) on Wednesday night with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the United Center. It’s the first of back-to-back games between these two teams, with the second being played in Chicago again on Friday.

The Bulls come in as 4.5-point favorites at home over the Knicks, priced at -175 on the moneyline. The Knicks are at +150 while the point total is set at 225.

Knicks vs. Bulls, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +4.5

After somewhat of a rocky start to the season, the Knicks have pulled it together lately as they’ve now won their last four and five of their last seven. Tonight will be the first meeting between these two sides and with New York and Chicago going at it twice in a row, tonight’s game will serve as a good indicator for how Friday’s rematch might go.

The Knicks are led by Julius Randle, who’s been averaging 22.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, while Jalen Brunson has stepped up in a big way with 20.1 points, 6.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game as well. Brunson is listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s action which could affect on the outcome.

Zach LaVine hasn’t quite returned to the level of play we saw from him last year, as he’s averaging 21.8 points per game so far through the season, which is a step down from his 24.4 he put up in 2021-22. Chicago has only won two of its last six games, but have been able to cover the spread in two straight. The Knicks have easily covered the spread in their last four games and have been trending upward as of late. Back the Knicks to cover and probably even get the win.

Over/Under: Under 225

The Knicks have been playing some solid defense through their four-game winning streak with the highest defensive rating in the league through that stretch. They’ve been great at slowing down games and have finished under the total in their last six straight outings. Take the under in this one.