Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Mavericks on Wednesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-11) will pay a visit to the Dallas Mavericks (14-13) on Wednesday night in their first meeting of the season. Tip is set for 9 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center as the Cavs look to bounce back from from a 112-111 loss to the Spurs on Monday night.

The Mavericks open as 2-point favorites for tonight’s action, priced at -130 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cavaliers come in at +110 while the point total is set at 216.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers +2

Cleveland is just 5-9 on the road, and 4-9-1 ATS away from home as well. The Cavaliers have one of the best home records in the league, but haven’t been able to stay all that consistent when they’re away. Donovan Mitchell leads the team with 29 points per game, adding 4.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game as well. He’ll be going up against the league’s second-leading scorer Luka Doncic, who averages 33.1 points per game so far this season as well as 8.8 assists per outing.

The Mavericks are just 4-9-2 ATS at home this season and have failed to cover in their last three games. They broke a two-game losing streak with a seven-point win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, and will hope to put in a repeat performance against the Cavaliers.

Take the Cavs to get the edge and cover in what should be a close contest.

Over/Under: Under 216

While this point total is relatively low, Cleveland plays at the slowest pace in the league and has only gone over the total twice in the last 13 games. The Mavericks have gone over in four of their last five outings, but I’m expecting the Cavs to dictate the tempo of the game and keep the scoring down. That’ll push the total under, even at a lower number.