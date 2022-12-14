Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Clippers on Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves hope to snap out of a slump when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday evening. The Clippers will look to turn their two-game winning streak into three games. D’Angelo Russell is questionable for Minnesota with a knee injury.

The Clippers are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 223.5.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -6.5

Minnesota might have an edge on the inside with Rudy Gobert, but the perimeter players are too inconsistent to back. LA has played well defensively, shutting down the high-powered Celtics in the last game. The Clippers should have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in on the first game of a back-to-back set. Take the home team to get the job done here.

Over/Under: Over 223.5

The Timberwolves rank third in points per game over the last five contests. The Clippers aren’t too shabby themselves at 13th in the same category over that span. Minnesota does not defend, so the Clippers should have no problems scoring. The total is low enough to feel comfortable taking the over, even with LA’s strong defensive chops.