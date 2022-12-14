Who is the referee for France-Morocco semifinals match?

The 2022 World Cup semifinals wrap on Wednesday when France faces Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium. The match gets going at 2 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. The winner will face Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final and the loser will face Croatia in the third place match.

The match will be officiated by an all-Mexican crew with César Ramos serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Alberto Morin and Miguel Hernandez. This is Ramos’ fourth match of the World Cup. He officiated a pair of group stage matches, including Morocco’s 2-0 win over Belgium and the scoreless draw between Denmark and Tunisia. He followed that by officiating Portugal’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in the Round of 16. He booked seven yellow cards across the three matches.

France reached this match by winning Group D and then beating Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16 and England 2-1 in the quarterfinals, with both in regular time. Morocco reached this match by winning Group F and then beating Spain on penalty kicks in the Round of 16 and beating Portugal in regular time in the quarterfinals.

France is a sizable favorite in this match at DraftKings Sportsbook. Les Bleus are -185 to win the match in regular time and -425 overall to advance. The Atlas Lions are +600 to win in regular time and +320 overall to advance.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Wednesday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):