Rumors saying ‘Scream 6’ trailer will release Wednesday afternoon

Rumor has it that the first trailer for the upcoming ‘Scream 6’ movie is set to release on Wednesday afternoon.

The ‘Scream’ movie franchise was rebooted earlier this year with the aptly titled ‘Scream’ or as many fans call it “5cream”. The reboot was a success and the directing group “Radio Silence” was given the green light for another film, which should end up being the second in a separate trilogy. Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin are joined by the same writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick for the sixth film.

Scream 2022 was a return to Woodsboro with a new cast of characters, headlined by Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid and Mason Gooding. Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette and Sonia Ammar rounded out the group of friends trying to figure out who is Ghostface this time around. If you haven’t seen 5cream, go watch it. If you have, Savoy Brown, Gooding, Barrera and Ortega will all reprise their roles in the sequel, which will take place in New York City.

Joining the cast from the last film is Courtney Cox, reprising her role for a sixth time as Gale Weathers. Hayden Panettiere is back as Kirby Reed, who was one of the stars in the fourth film. Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori and Henry Czerny also have roles in the new movie. Let’s take a look at the trailer.