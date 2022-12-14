Players that have opted-out or are injured for Penn State in Rose Bowl

Penn State is headed to the Rose Bowl to face the Pac-12 champion Utah Utes in one of the most iconic games and venues in college football. However, the entire Nittany Lions roster won’t be headed to California to participate in the festivities and the January 2 matchup.

Several Penn State players have entered the transfer portal following the end of the regular season, and even if they haven’t found a new destination, they won’t be part of the team come bowl season.

Other players are choosing to opt out of the game to protect their health and prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, including WR Parker Washington. Here is the latest list of players for the Penn State Nittany Lions that won’t be participating in the 2022 Rose Bowl.

Opt-outs for NFL Draft or transfer portal

WR Parker Washington

CB Joey Porter, Jr.

RB Caziah Holmes

DL Ken Talley

QB Christian Veilleux

DL Rodney McGraw

Injuries

Updates to come