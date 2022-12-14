Players that have opted-out or are injured for Kentucky in Music City Bowl

The Kentucky Wildcats will face the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl on December 31, but they will be playing without star quarterback Will Levis.

Levis announced his intent to opt out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft in part of a growing movement of senior opt-outs in non-CFP games. Some players choose not to play in bowls to protect their health, while others have already entered the transfer portal and are looking for a new home in college football.

Kentucky finished the season with a 7-5 record. Levis is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks of his class picked in this year’s draft.

Here is the latest list of players for the Kentucky Wildcats that won’t be participating in the 2022 Music City Bowl.

Opt-outs for NFL Draft or transfer portal

QB Will Levis

RB Kavosiey Smoke

RB Christopher Rodriguez, Jr.

Injuries

Updates to come