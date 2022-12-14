How to watch France vs. Morocco in 2022 World Cup quarterfinals

France and Morocco will face off in the last semifinal match of the World Cup to see who moves on to the final against Argentina. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Al Bayt Stadium with a televised broadcast on Fox and Telemundo.

The defending champions are the favorites to win this contest priced at -185 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Morocco are the heavy underdogs at +600, while a draw in regular time comes in at +300.

Morocco have defied the odds time and time again, finishing on top of Group F after defeating Belgium and Canada in group play. They took down giants Spain and Portugal in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively, making history as they became the first-ever African nation to reach the semifinal round of a World Cup.

France are looking to defend their 2018 World Cup title as Kylian Mbappe is tied for the Golden Boot lead with Lionel Messi with five goals, trailed closely by teammate Olivier Giroud with four. The French side topped Poland in the round of 16 followed by a 2-1 defeat of England in the quarterfinals.

France vs. Morocco

Date: Wednesday, December 14

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.