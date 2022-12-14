France vs. Morocco picks, predictions in 2022 World Cup quarterfinals

France and Morocco will face off in the last semifinal match to decide who will be the second team heading to the World Cup final. The two sides face off on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET from Al Bayt Stadium, with a broadcast available on Fox and Telemundo. The winner of this match will play against Argentina in the final on Saturday, December 18 at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

France vs. Morocco

Date: Wednesday, December 14

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

France: -185

Draw: +300

Morocco: +600

Moneyline pick: Morocco +600

I’ve been riding the Morocco train since the group stage and I’m certainly not about to jump off now. This team has looked inspired from the first day of the tournament, and they’ve proven that not only can they hang with any team in the world, but they can take them down too. With Spain and Portugal already falling victim to the first-ever African nation to reach the semifinal, Morocco have their sights set on their biggest challenge yet as they look to add defending champions France to that list.

It won’t be an easy feat as France have easily been one of the best teams throughout the competition. They blew past Poland in the round of 16, followed by a defeat over England in the quarterfinals as Kylian Mbappe leads the team with five goals through five matches. Teammate Olivier Giroud, who just surpassed Thierry Henry to become France’s all-time leading goalscorer, sits with four goals under his belt as both players will look to add to that total.

Even if Morocco don’t win in regular time, I’d back them to advance overall (+320 at DraftKings Sportsbook) as they’ve looked like a very solid yet underestimated team capable of the biggest upsets. Led by Youssef En-Nesyri with two goals, they have incredible service from the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi who help make up one of the most dangerous attacks in the tournament. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has been playing at a high level also, keeping Spain scoreless in their round of 16 penalty shootout while making three big saves to keep Portugal off the score sheet in their quarterfinal matchup.