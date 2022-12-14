When France and Morocco last faced off, World Cup history

France and Morocco will face off on Wednesday in the second and last semifinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The two sides will get underway at 2 p.m. ET from Al Bayt Stadium as they both look to reach the final. France will be hoping to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962, while Morocco will hope to further make history by becoming the first African nation to reach a final.

France are the heavy favorites to advance in regular time, priced at -185 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Morocco are set at +600 while a regular time draw comes in at +300.

Ahead of Wednesday’s action, let’s take a look at the France vs. Morocco history below.

France vs. Morocco history

Who leads series: France 7-3-1

Last match: November 16, 2007 (2-2 draw)

France and Morocco have met 11 times in their history, dating all the way back to 1963. Morocco won their first-ever meeting 2-1, but haven’t been able to get a win over the French side since.

They’ve never met in the World Cup, with most of their meetings coming in smaller tournaments such as the Mediterranean Games in 1967, 1975, and 1987, or the King Hassan II Cup in 1998.

Most recently, they met in a friendly match in November of 2007 which ended in a 2-2 draw. The Moroccans opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a goal from Tarik Sektioui, while France scored two straight courtesy of Sidney Govou and Samir Nasri. Youssef Mokhtari pulled back an equalizer in the 85th minute for the Moroccans as the match ended 2-2, marking their first non-loss against France since a scoreless draw in September 1987.