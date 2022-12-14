Who is announcing France vs. Morocco at the 2022 World Cup

France and Morocco will face off in the second and last semifinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday. France come in as the heavy favorites at -185 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Morocco is priced at +600. A regular time draw is set at +300 for Wednesday’s semifinal.

The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and airs on Fox and Telemundo. The Fox broadcast will feature John Strong and Stu Holden calling the game from the announcer booth. Jenny Taft will serve as the field reporter and Dr. Joe Machnik will serve as rules analyst. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock, will feature Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol.

France will be looking to advance to the final as they hope to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Kylian Mbappe leads the team with five goals while Olivier Giroud, who just surpassed Thierry Henry at the top of France’s all-time goalscorers list, sits on four goals through the first five matches of the tournament.

Morocco already made history by becoming the first-ever African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal, and they’ll look to extend that into the final match as well. They’ve been able to take down giants like Belgium, Spain, and Portugal along the way as they’ve continued to stun the world. Led by the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi, and Youssef En-Nesyri, they’ll look to add France to the list of upsets they’ve left in their wake throughout the tournament.