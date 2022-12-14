Who will France play in Final of 2022 World Cup bracket?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to an end this weekend, culminating with the final match on Sunday, December 18. France punched their ticket to the Final with a 2-0 win over Morocco in their semifinal match on Wednesday, sending the defending champs to their second straight World Cup Final. They’ll meet up with Argentina, who booked their ticket on Tuesday with a 3-0 rout over Croatia.

The Final will take place at Lusail Iconic Stadium with a kickoff time of 10 a.m. ET. You can catch all the action on FOX or Telemundo, or via livestream on the FOX Sports app or Peacock.

France are the current World Cup title holders after winning in Russia in 2018. It was jsut their third-ever appearance in the Final, and their second title after winning their first in 1998. The 2018 win saw Les Bleus cruise to a 4-2 win over underdogs Croatia thanks to goals from Mario Mandzukic, Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba, and a fourth from then 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina and France have met up 12 times in their history, with their last meeting coming in the 2018 World Cup in the round of 16. It was a goalfest as Mbappe bagged a brace to help lift France to a 4-3 win, sending Messi and Argentina home early on in the knockout rounds.

The Argentinian side is 6-3-3 all-time against France, with just three of those meetings coming in World Cup play.