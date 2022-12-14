Who will Morocco play in third place match of 2022 World Cup bracket?

Morocco’s historic Cinderella run came to an end on Wednesday as they dropped a 2-0 result to the defending champions France in their semifinal matchup. Goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani lifted the French side to their second consecutive World Cup final after taking home the title in 2018. Morocco still has one more to play as they head to the third place match against Croatia, who lost to Argentina in the other semifinal match on Tuesday.

The third place match will take place on Saturday, December 17 at Khalifa International Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET and can be seen on FOX and Telemundo, or via livestream on the FOX Sports app and Peacock.

Morocco made history as the first-ever African nation to qualify for a World Cup semifinal after defeating Portugal in the quarterfinals. They stunned the world from the beginning of the tournament, defying all odds by topping Group F followed by sending Spain home in the round of 16 after a penalty shootout.

Both Morocco and Croatia were drawn into Group F and have already played against each other once in this tournament, ending in a scoreless draw in the group stage opener. They’ve only met one other time in their history, back in 1996 during the Hassan II Trophy friendly tournament. They tied 2-2 but Croatia ended up with the win after a penalty shootout.