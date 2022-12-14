Pick on the spread for Western Kentucky-Louisville on December 14

The Louisville Cardinals are off to a disappointing 0-9 start and will look to get a tally in the win column on Wednesday when they host Western Kentucky.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (-7, 131) vs. Louisville Cardinals

The Cardinals are tasked with having to bust through a Western Kentucky defense that has national leader in blocked shots Jamarion Sharp, who stands 7-foot-5 and is averaging 4.8 blocks per game.

No other player in college basketball is averaging more than 3.5 blocks per game and should make it difficult for a Louisville team that ranks 358th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis to get in rhythm.

Louisville has also thrown off their own rhythm with a turnover on 24% of their possessions, which also ranks 358th out of the 363 Division I teams.

While Louisville has had offense struggles, Western Kentucky has been successful with their outside shooting, ranking third in the country in road 3-point shooting percentage, making 44.3% of their 3-point attempts on the road.

Louisville has yet to win a game or cover a spread this season and Western Kentucky’s combination of 3-point shooting and low post dominance will keep the streak going.

The Play: Western Kentucky -7

