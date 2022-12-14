Trae Young, Bradley Beal, Jalen Brunson headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, December 14

It’s a massive 10-game slate in the NBA Wednesday, anchored by ESPN’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 14

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT

Klay Thompson (injury management) - TBD

This is the second night of a back-to-back, so Thompson should rest. We’ll see how the Warriors handle the rest of their lineup. Jordan Poole should be a big factor in this one for Golden State.

Trae Young (back) - questionable

Clint Capela (Achilles) - available

Capela comes back in, so Onyeka Okongwu loses some value. Aaron Holiday could be the lead guard if Young sits, although Bogdan Bogdanovic might be the true beneficiary in terms of shots and playmaking opportunities.

OG Anunoby (hip) - OUT, expected to miss at least a week

Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. will see more usage with Anunoby out.

Jalen Brunson (foot) - questionable

Brunson suffered this injury at the end of New York’s last game, so we’ll see how the Knicks handle him. If he sits, Immanuel Quickley could be a nice filler play.

Jimmy Butler (injury management) - OUT

Tyler Herro (ankle) - probable

Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and Herro will see more shots with Butler out.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Maxi Kleber (knee) - questionable

If Kleber sits, Christian Wood will see decent minutes in Dallas’ rotation.

Bradley Beal (hamstring) - questionable

Kristaps Porzingis (back) -questionable

Beal is close to returning from the hamstring injury he suffered over a week ago, while Porzingis left the team’s game Monday with the back issue. Corey Kispert and Daniel Gafford might lose some DFS value respectively if both players are in.

D’Angelo Russell (knee) - questionable

If Russell sits, Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowall will be in line for big minutes in the backcourt.

Norman Powell (groin) - OUT

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - TBD

It’s the first game of a back-to-back, so Leonard’s status is up in the air. If he also sits, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington should see time in the forward rotation for LA.