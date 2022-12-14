 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Sean Miller receives no sanctions over Arizona violations, assistant coaches hit with show-cause

The IARP has made its decision on Arizona basketball violations; head coach Sean Miller escapes with no sanctions.

Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the USC Trojans at Galen Center. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process board announced on Wednesday that former Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller will receive no sanctions following their investigation of several infractions in the men’s basketball program. The investigation began in December 2020.

Phelps and Richardson were both handed show-cause penalties — Richardson for 10 years, and Phelps for two. A show-cause penalty is the most severe punishment an NCAA coach can receive, as it effectively prevents them from finding work in the sport during the allotted time, though it doesn’t legally do anything to prohibit NCAA employment.

The school received a $5,000 fine, one scholarship reduction for the 2023-24 school year, and a seven-week recruiting communication ban for the 2022-23 school year. This is in addition to Arizona’s self-imposed postseason ban.

Miller now serves as the head coach at Xavier.

