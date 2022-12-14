Report: Sean Miller receives no sanctions over Arizona violations, assistant coaches hit with show-cause

The NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process board announced on Wednesday that former Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller will receive no sanctions following their investigation of several infractions in the men’s basketball program. The investigation began in December 2020.

BREAKING: Sean Miller has received no sanctions in the IARP ruling, source told @stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 14, 2022

Arizona awaits an IARP decision on several Level I infractions this week, including academic misconduct and recruiting violations by two of Miller’s assistant coaches, Mark Phelps and Book Richardson.

Phelps and Richardson were both handed show-cause penalties — Richardson for 10 years, and Phelps for two. A show-cause penalty is the most severe punishment an NCAA coach can receive, as it effectively prevents them from finding work in the sport during the allotted time, though it doesn’t legally do anything to prohibit NCAA employment.

Former Arizona assistant Book Richardson will get hit with a 10-year show-cause, source told @stadium.



Former Arizona assistant Mark Phelps will get hit with a two-year show cause, source told @stadium. https://t.co/aSusYHFXzM — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 14, 2022

The school received a $5,000 fine, one scholarship reduction for the 2023-24 school year, and a seven-week recruiting communication ban for the 2022-23 school year. This is in addition to Arizona’s self-imposed postseason ban.

Arizona penalties, source told @Stadium



- $5,000 fine

- reduction in scholarships for the 2023-24 season by one

- seven week recruiting communication ban for the 2022-23 academic year.



This comes in addition to what the program self-imposed - which included a postseason ban. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 14, 2022

Miller now serves as the head coach at Xavier.