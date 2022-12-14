Picks, predictions for UCLA vs. Maryland on Wednesday, December 14

The No. 16 UCLA Bruins (8-2) will take on the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins (8-2) in College Park at 9:00 p.m. ET. This top 20 matchup will offer a sneak preview of a big weekend of ranked matchups ahead.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

No. 16 UCLA vs. No. 20 Maryland odds

Spread: Maryland -1.5

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: Maryland -125, UCLA +105

The Terrapins find themselves on a two-game losing streak after dropping to No. 22 Wisconsin and No. 6 Tennessee in close finishes over the past week. Led by Jahmir Young and Donta Scott, the Terps will look to limit turnovers and start scoring early.

With losses to Baylor and Illinois, the Bruins have yet to get a ranked win under their belts. Their high-scoring offense struggles from a lack of depth on the bench, but Jaime Jaquez, Jr. and Jaylen Clark have put up performance after impressive performance, averaging 17.1 and 15.4 points respectively.

They’ll come up against a tough Maryland defense that is limiting opposing teams to shooting 38.3% from the field.

UCLA +1.5

The Terps have really struggled in this home stretch against ranked teams, and the quick momentum of these tough games all in a row can be tough to pull away from and readjust. Donta Scott had just nine points in Maryland’s most recent showing, and with UCLA’s high scoring percentage and ability to score off of turnovers, Bruins should be able to cover.