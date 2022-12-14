NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Bulls vs. Knicks

I’ve created a four-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bulls-Knicks, with the odds coming out to +340.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

INJURY REPORT

Chicago Bulls

Ayo Dosunmu (pelvic) — Questionable

Alex Caruso (back) — Probable

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson (foot) — Questionable

Obi Toppin (fibula) — OUT

Knicks +7.5

It feels weird to say, but the Knicks are... playing good basketball lately?

New York has won four straight games, including three victories over tough opponents in Sacramento, Cleveland, and Atlanta. That streak has bumped the Knicks up to No. 6 in the East. Their record may still only be 14-13, but the fans will take it.

The same can’t be said about Chicago’s recent results. The Bulls have lost four of their last six, and it’s been a consistent showcase of awful basketball outside of their recent win against Dallas. New York is playing relatively well on the road this season, and I expect that trend to continue tonight.

Julius Randle Over 23.5 Points

Randle has been on fire lately, scoring 24 or more points in five of his last seven games. A large reason for his increased production has been a bump in usage rate, as it has surpassed 29% four times in his last five games.

Tonight, Randle will either draw Patrick Williams or Nikola Vucevic as his primary defender. Williams (6’7”, 215 pounds) is far too small to hang with Randle, and Vucevic is one of the worst defensive centers I’ve seen in a while. The Knicks’ star should be due for another big game.

Over 221.5 Points

While the Bulls haven’t played good all-around basketball lately, they’ve still found ways to score. Chicago has racked up 110-plus points in nine of its last 10 contests. Per usual, it’s been defense that has let Billy Donovan’s squad down this year.

That’s good news for New York and the Over. The Knicks have been somewhat inconsistent when it comes to putting the ball in the basket, but they have racked up 112 points or more in three straight games. Randle and company should be in for another solid scoring night against a Bulls team that would struggle to defend traffic cones right now.

DeMar DeRozan Over 3.5 Rebounds

DeRozan has grabbed 4 or more rebounds in 12 straight games. Enough said.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.