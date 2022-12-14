Which Texans RB to start with Dameon Pierce injured in Week 15

The Houston Texans have a tough test against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. To make matters worse, they continue to deal with injuries throughout their offense. Their top two wide receivers, Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, are questionable to play. Additionally, starting running back Dameon Pierce picked up an ankle injury in last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys and is expected to miss one or two games.

Week 15 likely marks the beginning of the fantasy football playoffs. With Pierce likely sidelined, the Texans will have to look around their running back room for help. They just waived Eno Benjamin, so the likely recipients of extra work are Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale.

Rex Burkhead

Burkhead has played in 12 games with the Texans. With Pierce the workhorse starter, Burkhead has only rushed 26 times for 80 yards and has added 29 receptions on 38 targets for an extra 169 yards and a touchdown. Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, he only had two carries, and they were for negative three yards. He did catch his lone target for five yards.

Dare Ogunbowale

Ogunbowale has played in 13 games and has only eight carries for 27 yards, but he has scored a rushing touchdown. In the passing game, he has brought in 13 of his 17 targets for an additional 95 yards. Last week, Ogunbowale didn’t fare much better than Burkhead. Ge played more snaps but finished with one carry for negative three yards and two receptions for four yards.

The Verdict

At the end of the day, both of these guys are going to be absolute dart throws in your leagues. The Chiefs allow the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, so there is a sliver of value here. If you are forced to choose between these two players, I am going with Burkhead, but doing so with little confidence. If you can survive this week, Pierce should return in Week 16, barring any setbacks.