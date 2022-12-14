France announce starting XI in semifinal match at 2022 World Cup

2018 World Cup champions France are one match away from being able to truly defend their crown when they face Morocco at the 2022 World Cup in the semifinal. France are hoping to get past the upstart Atlas Lions and secure a clash with Argentina in the final. Here’s how Les Bleus will start the semifinal.

GK: Hugo Lloris

D: Jules Kounde

D: Raphael Varane

D: Ibrahima Konate

D: Theo Hernandez

M: Aurelien Tchouameni

M: Wesley Fofana

M: Antoine Griezmann

F: Kylian Mbappe

F: Olivier Giroud

F: Ousmane Dembele

The big absences here are Adrian Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano, who have been ruled out with an illness. There was a report Tuesday of an illness going around the French camp but only Rabiot and Upamecano have actually been taken out because of it. Fofana and Konate come in as replacements, respectively.

The key for France will be how Dembele and Mbappe fare against Morocco’s wingbacks, particularly Achraf Hakimi.