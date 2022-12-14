Morocco announce starting XI in semifinal match at 2022 World Cup

Morocco will look to keep their dream run at the 2022 World Cup going when they take on France in the semifinal match. Morocco have already become the first African nation to reach a semifinal in World Cup history but are one step away from the final. After taking down European powers Belgium, Spain and Portugal in this tournament already, can the Atlas Lions add France to the list? Here’s how Morocco will start this semifinal match.

GK: Yassine Bounou

D: Achraf Hakimi

D: Jawad El Yamiq

D: Romain Saiss

D: Nayef Aguerd

D: Noussair Mazraoui

M: Azzedine Ounahi

M: Sofyan Amrabat

F: Hakim Ziyech

F: Youssef En-Nesyri

F: Sofiane Boufal

It looks like Morocco are going to line up with five at the back, although Hakimi is basically playing all three positions in his wingback role. Mazraoui and Aguerd come into the squad after not playing in the quarterfinal match. We’ll see how the tactics work in due time.