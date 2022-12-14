Opening odds for Argentina vs. France matchup in 2022 World Cup final

After a hectic month of World Cup play featuring several late goals, shocking upsets and improbable runs, we’ll get Argentina and France in the 2022 final. Lionel Messi’s side will be hoping to close out the legend’s final World Cup match in style while France hope to make it back-to-back trophies Sunday. Here are the opening odds for this contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Argentina vs. France moneyline odds (regular time)

Argentina: +185

Draw: +205

France: +175

Early pick: Draw +205

Everything is even for these two sides, who have played like the best teams in the competition. With no clear edge, the draw seems like the best value here.

Argentina vs. France odds to win final

Argentina: +100

France: -120

Early pick: Argentina +100

The odds suggest this is close and when things are this close, going with the plus-money play is the move. Argentina have a great narrative with Messi, who has been the best individual player in this tournament. A lot of people will be rooting for him in his final World Cup match.