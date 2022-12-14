 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for Croatia vs. Morocco matchup in 2022 World Cup third place match

We take an early look at the DraftKings Sportsbook betting lines for Croatia vs. Morocco in 2022 World Cup third place match.

By DKNation Staff
Morocco v Croatia -World Cup
Borna Sosa of Croatia during the World Cup match between Morocco v Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Al Khor Qatar.
Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

The two defensive standouts of Group F will meet one more time in the World Cup for a third place match. Croatia and Morocco were unable to book their spot in the 2022 final but will still be playing for pride (and some extra cash) in Saturday’s third place match. Here are the opening odds for this contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Croatia vs. Morocco moneyline odds (regular time)

Croatia: +135
Draw: +235
Morocco: +215

Early pick: Draw +235

These teams played to a 0-0 draw in their opening match of the World Cup group stage and nothing throughout their semifinal run suggests they’re going to change their approach. The draw comes in at excellent value here and these teams are familiar with each other, so they should be competitive in this contest.

Croatia vs. Morocco odds to win third place match

Croatia: TBD
Morocco: TBD

Early pick: TBD

