Former NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose released by WWE

Last night, Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose dropped the NXT Women’s championship to Roxanne Perez on NXT – ending her 413-day streak. Today, Rose was released by the WWE, as reported by Fightful. This is reportedly due to “explicit” content Rose posted on her FanTime page. and the company believed this was outside the parameters of her contract. More updates will be posted as soon as they are available.
