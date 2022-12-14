Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall will visit Auburn

Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the transfer portal last week and is set to visit Auburn University this weekend, per 247Sports. McCall is considered one of the best quarterback options in the portal after spending three years as a starter for the Chanticleers.

In 2022, McCall threw 24 touchdowns and just two interceptions, and he rushed for another five scores. He ended the season completing 69.1% of his pass attempts for 2,633 yards.

McCall is headed out at the same time as his former coach at Coastal, Jamey Chadwell. Chadwell was recently hired at Liberty, where the head coaching position opened up after Hugh Freeze left for none other than Auburn, where McCall plans to visit.

The Auburn quarterback situation was somewhat of a roller coaster in the 2022 season, opening up a spot for McCall to potentially compete in the top conference in college football.

The Tigers went 5-7 overall this year and fired head coach Bryan Harsin in the middle of the season.