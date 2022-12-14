Live updates from France-Morocco semifinal match in 2022 World Cup

France and Morocco will meet in the 2022 World Cup semifinal with a spot in the final on the line. The winner of this match will take on Argentina in the last match of the competition. France are looking to truly defend their 2018 World Cup title with a repeat trip to the final, while Morocco will hope to continue building on their improbable run. Morocco have become the first African nation to make the semifinal in World Cup history and will now try to add France to their giant-slaying list already featuring Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

Here are the latest updates from France vs. Morocco.

France vs. Morocco live updates

45+3 minute - Lloris steps out to meet a Ziyech free kick with full force, punching the ball away. Morocco have been getting good looks on set pieces but still trail 1-0 at halftime to the defending champions.

45th minute - WHAT A CHANCE FOR MOROCCO! Lloris had no chance on this ambitious bicycle kick attempt from Jawad El Yamiq, which found the post after beating the diving French goalkeeper. It’s been a good half for Morocco in the final third despite not finding a goal.

BIKE KICK OFF THE POST



Morocco almost tied things up in an incredible fashion pic.twitter.com/tdqSsyDs55 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 14, 2022

36th minute - France nearly doubled their advantage on a brilliant run from Mbappe, who actually got the ball past Bono but had no juice on it and a Morocco defender was able to keep it out of the goal. A follow-up pass dropped the ball straight to Giroud, who once again failed to find the back of the net as his curving shot went wide of the frame.

A HUGE chance for France!



Giroud is going to want this one back pic.twitter.com/BekrZ9CXZT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 14, 2022

31st minute - Morocco are making some runs, with Ziyech finding space on the right side and attempting to get enough space to play a ball in across the box. Ultimately, Morocco were offside and the attack fizzled out but this team is not going down quietly. The speed of Hakimi and the craftiness of Ziyech should be on full display as the Atlas Lions search for an equalizer.

21st minute - This is an odd move from Morocco, with the captain Saiss being subbed off in the 21st minute for Amallah. It must be some sort of injury for Saiss for him to have to come off in a match with high stakes.

17th minute - Morocco are finding some inroads in France’s defense, particularly on the right side with Hakimi and Ziyech. Those two are the most accomplished in this team and will likely be involved in getting the equalizing goal. On the flip side, Bono just made a great move to prevent Giroud from scoring his fifth goal of the competition. Giroud’s shot hit the post and went out, with Bono cutting off the angle for an easier shot.

GIROUD OFF THE POST



France nearly has a second pic.twitter.com/gqkf1KQu5u — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 14, 2022

10th minute - Hugo Lloris makes a nice diving stop on a great curving shot from Azzedine Ounahi, keeping the score at 1-0. Morocco will have to chase the game, something they haven’t had to do in this tournament until now.

Morocco forces the save from Hugo Lloris! pic.twitter.com/Bx5KsDwHZu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 14, 2022

5th minute - GOAL FOR FRANCE! Theo Hernandez gets the job done and Morocco’s ironclad defense finally breaks.

THE DEFENDING CHAMPIONS SCORE FIRST



Theo Hernández puts France out in front pic.twitter.com/8YFbCwGN9d — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 14, 2022

Pregame - According to DraftKings Sportsbook, France are listed at -165 to win in regular time. A draw is priced at +275 and Morocco come in at +550. These numbers are essentially in line with the opening odds for this match, so there hasn’t been significant movement. France are still heavily favored to advance at -350 while Morocco come in at +270 to advance.

Pregame - The starting lineups are in for both teams and we’ve seen some changes. Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano are out for France with an illness, which was reportedly going around the team camp earlier this week. Youssouf Fofana and Ibrahima Konate come in for Rabiot and Upamecano respectively. Morocco appear to be putting five guys at the back to counter France’s attack, with defenders Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui coming into the side.