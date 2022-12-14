Theo Hernandez’s stunning kick puts France ahead vs. Morocco in semifinal [VIDEO]

It took just five minutes for France to flip the script on Morocco in the 2022 World Cup semifinal, with defender Theo Hernandez extending his leg to the fullest extent to put a solid touch on a bouncing ball in the box. His shot went past Morocco goalkeeper Bono and a defender who had tracked back, giving the defending champions the early lead.

THE DEFENDING CHAMPIONS SCORE FIRST



Theo Hernández puts France out in front pic.twitter.com/8YFbCwGN9d — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 14, 2022

Hernandez was actually not in France’s starting lineup initially when the team opened group stage play but came on for the injured Lucas Hernandez. He has been a fixture in the lineup since then and now gets a key goal for his team in the semifinal.

This was a rough goal for Morocco to give up, considering the deflections it took and the opportunities the team had to clear the line. Hernandez did a masterful job extending his leg that high to get a touch on the ball, and got paid out with a goal.