How to watch AEW Winter is Coming via live stream, what to watch on December 14

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

This is the third annual ‘Winter is Coming’ special episode of Dynamite and will mark the final major event of the year for the company. The top title will be once again for this huge show in the Dallas suburbs.

How to watch AEW Winter is Coming

Date: Wednesday, December 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Winter is Coming

AEW World Champion MJF will have his first title defense tonight when putting his belt on the line against Ricky Starks. Starks earned this opportunity by defeating Ethan Page in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament a few weeks ago and upped the stakes by winning the Diamond Ring Battle Royale last week. As the three-time winner of the Diamond Ring, MJF convinced Starks to put the ring on the line as well and the challenger accepted. We’ll see who walks out victorious tonight.

Match 4 of the best-of-seven series between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle will take place tonight with Death Triangle holding a 2-1 lead. The Elite were able to get on the board by picking up a win on Dynamite two weeks ago and we’ll see if they’re able to even things up.

Also on the show, we’ll see what’s the direction of the Jericho Appreciation Society after Chris Jericho lost the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at Final Battle and Daniel Garcia lost the ROH Pure Championship to Wheeler Yuta that same night. We’ll also see House of Black in action for the first time in months.