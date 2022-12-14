Kylian Mbappe dealing with an injury after rough challenge in semifinal vs. Morocco

French superstar Kylian Mbappe appeared to go down with an injury after an intense tackle from Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat near the touchline during the second half of the semifinal matchup between France and Morocco. Mbappe appeared to suffer some sort of ankle or foot injury from the sliding tackle as he was slow to get up after going to the ground.

Mbappé is just too fast ⚡️



He's slow to get up after this challenge at the end of his run pic.twitter.com/mEG3mH4aY6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 14, 2022

Mbappe is back on the pitch and is still playing in the second half, but time will tell if the injury is something serious or if it ended up not being an issue throughout the rest of the match. He has made some runs since sustaining this injury and appears to be alright physically but Didier Deschamps will have to monitor the star.

France lead Morocco 1-0 in the second half thanks to an early goal from defender Theo Hernandez in the fifth minute. The winner of today’s semifinal match will move on to play against Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.