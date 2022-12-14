When France last reached the World Cup Final and how they performed

France has beaten Morocco in their 2022 World Cup semifinals match and is headed back to the Final. Theo Hernández put France up 1-0 in the fifth minute and Randal Kolo Muani added some insurance in the 79th minute to secure a 2-0 win over Morocco. Les Bleus will face Argentina on Sunday in the World Cup Final.

This will be the second straight tournament France has competed in the final match of the World Cup. Four years ago, France faced Croatia in the Final and won 4-2. It was a back-and-forth affair, but France secured with second half goals by Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappé.

France reached the knockout stage in that tournament by winning Group C with two wins and a draw. They then beat Argentina in the Round of 16, Uruguay in the quarterfinals, and Belgium in the semifinals before beating Croatia in Moscow on the final day.

Prior to 2018, France had twice reached the World Cup Final. In 2006, they lost to Italy in Berlin on penalty kicks. In 1998 as the host country, they beat Brazil to take home their first ever World Cup title.