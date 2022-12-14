France take 2-0 lead over Morocco in semifinal on Randal Kolo Muani’s goal [VIDEO]

France were ready to hunker down defensively and stop what was set to be a flurry of attacks from Morocco in the semifinal of the 2022 World Cup. Instead, the defending champions decided to secure a second goal of their own.

FRANCE MAKES IT TWO



Randal Kolo Muani scores his first international goal for France pic.twitter.com/kTND4IeiUO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 14, 2022

Although substitute Randal Kolo Muani will get the credit for this goal, Kylian Mbappe was the orchestrator here. The speedy forward, who appeared to suffer a leg injury earlier in the match, dribbled through Morocco’s defense and put up a shot. His attempt was deflected but fell to Kolo Muani perfectly after the forward had slipped through the back end of Morocco’s line. Kolo Muani made no mistake with the open goal.

The defending champions are on their way to truly earn a shot at back-to-back World Cups with this lead. They’ll take on Argentina in the final after the South American side took down Croatia in the first semifinal.