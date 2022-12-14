 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

France take 2-0 lead over Morocco in semifinal on Randal Kolo Muani’s goal [VIDEO]

The defending champions are going back to the final.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Tunisia v France: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Randal Kolo Muani of France controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and France at Education City Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

France were ready to hunker down defensively and stop what was set to be a flurry of attacks from Morocco in the semifinal of the 2022 World Cup. Instead, the defending champions decided to secure a second goal of their own.

Although substitute Randal Kolo Muani will get the credit for this goal, Kylian Mbappe was the orchestrator here. The speedy forward, who appeared to suffer a leg injury earlier in the match, dribbled through Morocco’s defense and put up a shot. His attempt was deflected but fell to Kolo Muani perfectly after the forward had slipped through the back end of Morocco’s line. Kolo Muani made no mistake with the open goal.

The defending champions are on their way to truly earn a shot at back-to-back World Cups with this lead. They’ll take on Argentina in the final after the South American side took down Croatia in the first semifinal.

