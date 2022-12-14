Superman news: Henry Cavill won’t be returning to play the Man of Steel after all

Many DC fans were excited when they saw Henry Cavill back as the Man of Tomorrow in a cameo in the end credits in Black Adam and then with the actor’s announcement that he would be returning for more films. Well, plans have changed. Writer/director James Gunn tweeted that his upcoming DC film slate formulated with co-chair Petter Saffron is starting to take form, and information will be shared at the top of the year. One of these projects means that Superman is getting a reboot – Henry Cavill will officially not be returning. Instead, the new project will focus on Clark Kent/Kal-El’s younger years.

Dwayne, “The Rock Johnson had stated he fought hard to get Cavill back into the role – even going as far as to tease future installments where Black Adam and Superman could face off. There were even early talks of a Man of Steel 2 being considered. However, that was before both Gunn and Saffron were placed into their position. So, for now, Cavill’s Superman run will end in three films (and potentially in The Flash in the summer of 2023). Check out the messages from James Gunn and a goodbye post from Cavill below.