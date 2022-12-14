Stephen Curry OUT Wednesday vs. Pacers with shoulder injury

Update: Curry will be out for the rest of this game with a shoulder injury.

Stephen Curry (left shoulder) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 15, 2022

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry went to the locker room Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers with an arm injury. Curry entered the matchup with a questionable tag due to an ankle issue, so this is a new injury for the star.

Stephen Curry clearly hurting in his left shoulder area after contact with Indiana big man Jalen Smith, heads to the locker room — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) December 15, 2022

As if things couldn’t get any worse for the Warriors, they might now have to navigate an already daunting road trip without their star. Golden State has been abysmal away from home, to the point where there is real concern about the ceiling of this group. Curry was the lone shining light for this team, performing at a MVP level in any environment.

If Curry cannot return and is out for an extended period of time, look for Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo to take on bigger roles in the offense. Moses Moody might also get more minutes as Poole takes on more point guard duties. Golden State’s playoff hopes might hinge on the diagnosis of this injury.