How can 49ers clinch a playoff berth in Week 15?

Saturday update: The Vikings came back from a 33-point deficit to beat the Colts 39-36 in overtime. Minnesota remains a game up for the No. 2 seed.

Results update: The 49ers beat the Seahawks 21-13 and have clinched the NFC West title. They remain in third place overall in the conference, a half game back of the Vikings.

The San Francisco 49ers travel to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Thursday Night Football. The NFC West showdown could settle the division title or send us into the final three weeks approaching a bit of chaos.

If the 49ers beat the Seahawks, they will clinch the division title. If the Seahawks win, Seattle pulls to within a game with three games remaining. The 49ers cannot clinch any kind of playoff berth with a loss.

The 49ers are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is installed at 43. San Francisco is -175 on the moneyline while Seattle is +150. The 49ers are 9-4 overall and 8-5 against the spread. The Seahawks are 7-6 overall and 6-7 against the spread.

San Francisco beat Seattle at home back in Week 2. That set up this situation where the 49ers are win and in. If they beat the Seahawks, they would be three games up with three games to go, guaranteeing a tie for first place. A win would give them a season sweep of the two-game series, which gives them the head-to-head tiebreaker. If the Seahawks win, the tiebreaker would be split and the division record is the next tiebreaker if they finished tie atop the division at the end of Week 18.