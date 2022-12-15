Who can clinch a playoff berth in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season

Results update: The 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday to clinch the NFC West. The Vikings beat the Colts on Saturday to clinch the NFC North. The Bills beat the Dolphins on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth. The Chiefs beat the Texans in overtime on Sunday to clinch the AFC West title. The Cowboys lost to the Jaguars in overtime and now wait for the Commanders result to see if they’ll punch their ticket in Week 15.

As we head into Week 15 of the NFL season, there are already a few teams that can clinch a playoff spot. The Philadelphia Eagles handled their business last week by beating the New York Giants. They cannot clinch the NFC East title until at least Week 16, but they have punched their ticket to the playoffs.

Week 15 opens with the 49ers and Seahawks facing each other on Thursday Night Football. It involves the simple clinching scenario. If the 49ers win, they clinch the NFC West title and if they lost, they cannot clinch a playoff berth for at least another week.

All five teams with a clinching scenario are playing win and in games. The Chiefs and Vikings join the 49ers with the ability to clinch their respective divisions with a win. The Bills and Cowboys can clinch a playoff berth, but that’s it. If the Bills win, they clinch no worse than a tie for first in the AFC West, but would not secure the tiebreaker edge yet with the Dolphins.

Here is a complete rundown of Week 15 clinching scenarios.

Clinch playoff berth with:

Win, OR

Tie + Chargers loss, OR

Tie + Jets loss + Patriots loss, OR

Tie + Jets loss + Patriots tie + Chargers tie

Clinch AFC West title with:

Win, OR

Chargers loss, OR

Tie + Chargers tie

Clinch playoff berth with:

Tie + Jets loss + Patriots loss, OR

Tie + Dolphins loss + Patriots loss + Jets tie, OR

Tie + Dolphins loss + Jets loss + Patriots tie

Clinch playoff berth with:

Win, OR

Tie + Giants/Commanders does not end in a tie, OR

Tie + Seahawks loss/tie, OR

Seahawks loss + Lions loss/tie, OR

Seahawks loss + Commanders loss

Clinch NFC North title with:

Win or tie, OR

Lions loss or tie

San Francisco 49ers

Clinch NFC West with win over Seahawks