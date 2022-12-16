Miami-Ohio vs. UAB: How to watch, game time, live stream for Bahamas Bowl

The Miami-Ohio Bobcats and UAB Blazers meet up in the Bahamas Bowl at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Miami-Ohio (6-6, 4-4 MAC) won its final two games of the regular season to qualify for a bowl game for the second consecutive season. Starting quarterback Brett Gabbert played in only four games due to injury and entered the transfer portal when the regular season ended, so Aveon Smith will get another start at QB.

UAB (6-6, 4-4 MAC) won its final game to become bowl eligible despite the changes at head coach. Bill Clark retired in June due to health reasons with Bryant Vincent stepping in on an interim basis. Players wrote a letter to the school president to name Vincent the permanent head coach, but the Blazers hired Trent Dilfer to lead the program. Vincent prepared the team leading up to the bowl game where he will be the head coach one final time.

The Bahamas Bowl is home to one of the most entertaining finishes of all time. In 2014, the Central Michigan Chippewas rallied back from a 49-14 fourth quarter deficit against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers including a 75-yard touchdown on the final play with plenty of laterals, but the 2-point conversion failed for a 49-48 WKU win.

2022 Bahamas Bowl: Miami-Ohio vs. UAB

Date: December 16

Start time: 11:30 AM ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.