UTSA vs. Troy: How to watch, game time, live stream for Cure Bowl

UTSA and Troy face off in the Cure Bowl on December 16. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Army at Troy Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The UTSA Roadrunners and Troy Trojans meet up in the Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

UTSA (11-2, 8-0 Conference USA) ran through its conference undefeated with a 48-27 victory over the North Texas Mean Green in the title game. With a victory, the Roadrunners would win 12 games for the second consecutive season, but they have never won a bowl game for a school that started playing football in 2011.

Troy (11-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) is also coming off a conference championship, clobbering the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 45-26 in the Sun Belt title game. Head coach Jon Sumrall put together an incredible Year 1 for a team that had finished under .500 three seasons in a row.

Both teams enter bowl season with 10 consecutive wins, behind only the Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Bulldogs for the longest winning streak in the country.

2022 Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy

Date: December 16
Start time: 3 p.m.
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

