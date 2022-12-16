Tiger Woods to compete with son Charlie in PNC Championship for second-straight year

Tiger Woods returned to the golf course last week at The Match VII, teaming up with Rory McIlroy in the charity exhibition, and will play again this coming weekend with his son Charlie in the PNC Championship.

The PNC Championship brings together former major champions and their family members for a two-day scramble format tournament. Charlie and Tiger came in second behind John Daly and John Daly II in 2021, with a final score of 25-under, two shots behind the lead. The younger Woods is just 13 years old, and has been competing in the youth circuit for the past several years, occasionally with his famous father serving as his caddie.

Woods played in several of the major tournaments over the spring and summer of 2022, but his health issues kept him off the course for the remainder of the year. Woods used a cart to get around at The Match and will use one again this weekend, but he is clearly still in pain from his many surgeries and the plantar fasciitis that’s been plaguing his right foot recently. His visible struggles at The Match were a hard pill to swallow for lifelong fans of the golfer.

The PNC Championship will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Tiger and Charlie are in the last group to tee off, paired with Justin Thomas and his father Mike Thomas.

PNC Championship Tee Times

10:20 am: Team Duval, Team Price

10:33 am: Team Singh, Team Faldo

10:46 am: Team Cink, Team Leonard

10:59 am: Team O’Meara, Team Lehman

11:12 am: Team Furyk, Team Langer

11:25 am: Team Player, Team Trevino

11:38 am: Team Spieth, Team Korda

11:51 am: Team Daly, Team Harrington

12:04 pm: Team Sorenstam, Team Kuchar

12:17 pm: Team Woods, Team Thomas