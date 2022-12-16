Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Michael Wallisch fight time, live stream, more for heavyweight bout

Arslanbek Makhudov and Michael Wallisch will meet on Friday in a 10-round heavyweight fight. The two fighters will headline a diverse seven fight card. They will also fight for the North American Boxing Association and North American Boxing Federation heavyweight championships.
How to watch Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Michael Wallisch
The card will begin at 7:00 p.m ET and the ring walk should begin sometime after 10 p.m E.T. The event will stream on ESPN+.
Fighter history
Makhmudov (15-0) has been dominate, having 14 knockouts his only decision came in his last bout back in September. He had his first career fight in 2018 and has not slowed down since. Wallisch (23-5) is 3-2 in his last five bouts but is a big underdog in this one. He lost his two most recent title opportunities dating back to 2018. With Makhmudov being such a knockout artist, Wallisch needs to be alert because all five of his losses have come via KO/TKO.
Full card for Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Michael Wallisch
- Main event: Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Michael Wallisch, 10 rounds, for NABA and NABF heavyweight titles
- Steven Butler vs. Joshua Conley, 10 rounds, for NABF middleweight title
- Mary Spencer vs. Femke Hermans, 10 rounds, for IBO World junior middleweight title
- Thomas Chabot vs. Jonathan Carrillo Baranda, 6 rounds, featherweights
- Leila Beaudoin vs. Valgerdur Gudstensdottir, 6 rounds, women’s junior lightweights
- Luis Santana vs. Jonathan Uribe Hernandez, 6 rounds, lightweights
- Alexandre Gaumont vs. Piotr Bis, 6 rounds, middleweights