Full undercard for Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Michael Wallisch heavyweight fight

Arslanbek Makhmudov and Michael Wallish will square off in a Heavyweight clash this Friday, Dec. 16, live from Quebec, Canada. The two will headline the seven-fight card that begins at 7:00 p.m. ET and airs on ESPN+. The main event will be for both the North American Boxing Association and North American Boxing Federation heavyweight championships, which are both currently held by Makhmudov.

Makhmudov is a heavy favorite to retain his titles. He is installed at -6000 at DraftKings Sportsbook while Wallisch is a +1200 underdog. DK is offering odds for two other fights on the card, with both featuring titles. Steven Butler and Joshua Conley are fighting for the NABF middleweight title, with Butler a -575 favorite. Prior to that, Mary Spencer will face Femke Hermans for the IBO World junior middleweight title, with Spencer a -3500 favorite.

Full Card for Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Michael Wallisch