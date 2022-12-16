Miami-Ohio vs. UAB picks and best bets for Bahamas Bowl

The Miami-Ohio RedHawks and UAB Blazers meet up in the Bahamas Bowl at Thomas Robinson on Friday in Nassau, Bahamas. The game kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET, and will air on ESPN.

Miami-Ohio (6-6, 4-4 MAC) needed consecutive victories to reach a bowl game, and the RedHawks made it happen. Starting quarterback Brett Gabbert briefly entered the transfer portal before withdrawing his name. However, he was limited to just four games this season due to injury, and this would qualify as a redshirt year if Gabbert doesn’t play. Expect Aveon Smith to get the start at QB.

UAB (6-6, 4-4 Conference USA) won its final game of the regular season to qualify for a bowl game as the Blazers are getting ready to enter into a new era. Bryant Vincent took over in June on an interim basis and will coach one final game before new head coach Trent Dilfer takes over. Running back DeWayne McBride rushed for 272 yards in the regular season finale and finished with 1,713 yards on the season.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UAB -11

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: UAB -390, Miami-Ohio +320

Opening line: UAB -11

Opening total: 44

Key players that have opted-out, injuries for Bahamas Bowl

Miami-Ohio

QB Brett Gabbert (Injury and portal)

OT Ryan O’Hair (Transfer portal)

OG Caleb Shaffer (Transfer portal)

UAB

None

Weather

80 degrees, Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day, 10-15 MPH wind, 40% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 44.5

If you can get this above the key number of 44, the under is a solid play. Both teams like to run the ball, so the clock will be constantly running. UAB keeps the ball on the ground on 61.6% of the time, which is the 10th highest of any team in games against FBS opponents. Smith started the last two games and completed 42% of his passes in those matchups, so a high point total feels unlikely in this spot.