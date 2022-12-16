UTSA vs. Troy picks and best bets for Cure Bowl

The UTSA Roadrunners and Troy Trojans meet up in the Cure Bowl at the Exploria Stadium on Friday in Orlando, Florida. The game kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET, and will air on ESPN.

UTSA (11-2, 8-0 Conference USA) is riding a 10-game winning streak into its bowl game, and the Roadrunners are now 23-4 over the last two seasons. UTSA is coming off a 48-27 victory over the North Texas Mean Green in the conference title game behind a fantastic performance from Frank Harris, who completed 32-of-37 passes for 341 yards with four touchdowns. He also added 49 rushing yards with a score.

Troy (11-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) also won 10 in a row and is coming away from a victory in a conference championship, knocking off the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 45-26 in the Sun Belt title game. Gunnar Watson needed just 17 pass attempts to throw for 318 yards with three scores on 12 completions.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UTSA -1

Total: 56.5

Moneyline: Troy -125, UTSA +105

Opening line: UTSA -1.5

Opening total: 55

Key players that have opted-out, injuries for Cure Bowl

UTSA

RB Brenden Brady (Injury)

WR De’Corian Clark (Injury)

RB Tye Edwards (Transfer portal)

CB Ronald Gurley (Transfer portal)

TE Gavin Sharp (Injury)

RB Trelon Smith (Injury)

S Rashad Wisdom (Injury)

Troy

WR Jabre Barber (Injury)

WR Marcus Rogers (Injury)

LB Jayden McDonald (TBA)

DT Luis Medina (Injury)

Weather

69 degrees, Sunny, 5-10 MPH wind, 3% chance of rain

The Pick

Over 56.5

These are two opposite teams in terms of strengths and weaknesses on both sides of the ball. UTSA has the better offense, while the Roadrunners defense does not rank well on a yards per play basis. While Troy’s offense is about average offensively compared to the rest of the country, the Trojans have caught fire recently, averaging 42.3 points per game over their final three contests.